55 school districts enroll in ‘Learn Anywhere Oklahoma’ plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One week after Gov. Stitt unveiled details about the ‘Learn Anywhere Oklahoma’ plan, officials say 55 public school districts across Oklahoma have enrolled in the initiative.

The initiative will use the Emergency Education Relief Fund to provide statewide access to digital content for both core classes and advanced coursework to students in kindergarten through the 12th grade.

“This initiative will help address academic needs during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Gov. Stitt. “While we must take the necessary precautions to slow the spread of the virus and keep our vulnerable populations safe, we must also prioritize our students’ learning. Learn Anywhere OK accomplishes both goals. It will allow schools to safely serve families with at-risk members, and should an outbreak occur, it can be used to continue remote learning.”

Under the plan, the state will spend $12 million to purchase content that is rigorous and aligns with state standards. Organizers say the initiative will also help address inequality by ensuring students, no matter their location, are given equal access to content that enriches and expands their learning experience.

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has created a number of new social and mental health challenges for the students and families we serve, Learn Anywhere Oklahoma is equipping our school to provide much-needed stability,” said Millwood Public Schools Superintendent Cecilia J. Robinson-Woods. “The program’s structure allowed us to communicate clear plans for the school year with families, giving our teachers confidence and easing the fear of the unknown when it comes to digital learning.”

Officials say 55 Oklahoma district have enrolled in the program, and more than 100 others have expressed interest.

Organizers say districts who have opted-in can use ‘Learn Anywhere Oklahoma’ to supplement certain courses on an as-needed basis. They say it also provides flexibility to allow districts to transition a class to virtual learning for a lengthy period of time or to provide students a course where a certified teacher is not available.

“Enriched course offerings are incredibly beneficial for smaller school districts like ours,” said Pauls Valley Public Schools Superintendent Mike Martin. “In addition to granting access to specialized coursework, Learn Anywhere Oklahoma also provides training for our educators, preparing them to teach under new and challenging circumstances.”

