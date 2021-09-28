59-year-old Fletcher woman dies in motorcycle crash in Grady County

An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Fletcher woman died Tuesday after the motorcycle she was a passenger on crashed in Grady County.

Terri Lynn Hawk, 59, died in the crash that occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Interstate 44 West on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike, three miles south of Tuttle, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

The driver of the 2007 Harley Davidson, a 56-year-old Fletcher man, was transported to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he is in fair condition with arm and leg injuries.

The pair were heading south on I-44 when, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control of the motorcycle and went off the right side of the road, according to the news release.

The motorcycle returned to the road, but rolled over onto its side, throwing the driver and pinning the passenger. It is unknown how long the passenger was pinned, the news release states.

Conditions were cloudy and dry at the time of the crash.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.