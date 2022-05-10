EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A local organization is hosting an event to help raise money for the people of Ukraine.

The Edmond Ice Rink and Red Coyote have teamed up to create a 5K ‘Run for Ukraine’ on Saturday, May 28.

Runners, walkers, and joggers can head to Edmond’s Mitch Park to take part in the event.

Registration is $35 per person.

All of the proceeds from the event will be sent to families and volunteers in Ukraine.

The Edmond Ice Rink is also asking the public to donate bulletproof vests, helmets, and other body armor. Organizers say the gear will be sent to those on the ground.