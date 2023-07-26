OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The pawsitively cat-tastic event is back for its fifth year!

The Great Catsby is coming back to the Skirvin Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Monday, July 31, from 5-7 p.m.

Great Catsby event. Image courtesy OK Humane Society.

“It’s that paw-some time of year again-The Great Catsby! This annual event, co-hosted by the OK Human Society, is an amazing kitten adoption event held in the iconic Skirvin Hotel’s Grand Ballroom. This is a free event to the public to dress up in 1920s attire and adopt their new best friend,” said the Skirvin Hotel.

Officials say the event will include:

A complimentary glass of wine, soft drink or bottle of water and hors d’oeuvres

Cash bar with a percentage of proceeds donated to the OK Humane Society

Kitten adoptions

Music and photos

Unlimited kitten snuggles

According to the Skirvin Hotel, tickets are not required, but donations are accepted.

’20s inspired clothing is encouraged.

For more information, visit skirvinhilton.com.