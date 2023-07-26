OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The pawsitively cat-tastic event is back for its fifth year!
The Great Catsby is coming back to the Skirvin Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Monday, July 31, from 5-7 p.m.
“It’s that paw-some time of year again-The Great Catsby! This annual event, co-hosted by the OK Human Society, is an amazing kitten adoption event held in the iconic Skirvin Hotel’s Grand Ballroom. This is a free event to the public to dress up in 1920s attire and adopt their new best friend,” said the Skirvin Hotel.
Officials say the event will include:
- A complimentary glass of wine, soft drink or bottle of water and hors d’oeuvres
- Cash bar with a percentage of proceeds donated to the OK Humane Society
- Kitten adoptions
- Music and photos
- Unlimited kitten snuggles
According to the Skirvin Hotel, tickets are not required, but donations are accepted.
’20s inspired clothing is encouraged.
For more information, visit skirvinhilton.com.