OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – COVID-19 brings more heartbreak to yet another Oklahoma family after a child between the ages of one and four dies from the virus.

This is the fifth Oklahoma child in that age group to die of COVID since the pandemic began.

As restrictions loosen and masks start to come off worldwide, this is another tragic reminder of the danger this virus still poses to all of us and our loved ones.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking to have a child die from a virus like this that is two years in,” said Dr. Donna Tyungu, a pediatrician with OU Health.

Tyungu is a doctor – but first and foremost, she’s a mother to a young child.

Hearing of another young life lost to COVID-19, she knows the fear other parents whose children can’t yet get the vaccine are facing.

“It speaks to us continuing to kind of keep a bubble around them if we can,” she said.

Tyungu says while most people think children are completely safe from the virus – there are many facing risks their parents aren’t even aware of yet.

“A lot of time – babies – they don’t get diagnosed with some of their underlying illnesses until they get out in the world,” she said.

As the world starts to look a little more “normal,” Tyungu – like others – is hopeful we are moving from a pandemic to an endemic.

“But the truth is, we don’t know. I think we’re all a little euphoric because we’re at the bottom of our omicron wave but omicron came so quickly behind delta,” said Tyungu. “Everyone forgets we had a few months between each of our waves.”

With families statewide are heading out on spring break trips, she has a word of caution.

“This is a time to visit family and things like that but being careful – and not forgetting everything we’ve learned these past two years,” Tyungu said.

She says it’s still important to get tested if you have COVID symptoms.

“COVID looks exactly like a cold – it starts out looking like that and as the virus has changed and as the new variants have come along it looks more and more like a cold,” said Tyungu.

If you child has symptoms or tests positive, she urges you to contact their doctor.