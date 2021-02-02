6 dead, including children, after man opens fire in Oklahoma home

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Six people, including five children, are dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting at a home early Tuesday morning.

“Just thinking about the kids and just how senseless this entire thing is,” Raven Anderson told News 4. “It’s hard right now.”

Anderson spoke to News 4 over the phone on Tuesday from a Tulsa hospital where her sister, Brittany Anderson, is battling critical gunshot wounds following a deadly shooting.

“The doctor said she has bleeding on her brain. They are just trying to get the swelling and everything to go down,” Raven said.

Brittany’s five children, two-year-old Jalaiya, 3-year-old Jaidus, 5-year-old Harmony, 6-year-old Nevaeh and 9-year-old Quedynce were all killed.

A seventh victim, a man, also died during the shooting.

“It never is easy to talk about these kind of stories. It’s difficult. We’re concerned about our officers,” Lynn Hamlin, with Muskogee PD, said.

Hamlin said officers responded to the home just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday after a call to 911.



“It was a call stating that there had been people shot inside the residence,” she said.

When officers arrived, Jarron Deajon Pridgeon was allegedly leaving the house with a gun in his hand.

He led officers on a short foot chase before being taken into custody.

“All of the people involved did live in that home when the shooting took place,” Hamlin said.

While police can’t confirm Pridgeon’s relation to the victims at this time, Raven told News 4 he’s the father of some of the children.



“It’s heartbreaking, especially when it comes to children,” Gloria Fry, a neighbor, said.

“I’m shocked. You can’t comprehend what’s going on. You just can’t,” Susan Dvorak, who lives next door, said.



Pridgeon has been booked into the Muskogee County Jail.

At last check, Brittany was still recovering in critical condition at a Tulsa hospital.



“We’re trying to get through it. We’re trying to be here for her, be strong for her,” Raven said. ZX