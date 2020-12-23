$6 million in CARES Act funds heading to Oklahoma food banks

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While many families across the nation have been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, some have turned to food banks for help.

Now, Oklahoma leaders say some CARES Act funding will go to help those food banks that have helped so many.

On Wednesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that $6 million has been approved in replenishment funding from the CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Fund to support food banks statewide.

“Oklahoma’s food banks have been such a valuable partner in our state’s comprehensive response to COVID-19,” said Gov. Stitt. “I’m proud to be able to deliver these funds to help replenish their supplies and ensure they have what they need to continue their important mission of feeding Oklahomans who need assistance.”

Officials say those funds will be delivered through the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

The funding will allow the two food banks to replenish their food supply after an unprecedented year that left many Oklahomans struggling.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many challenges including food insecurity for far too many Oklahomans. We are thankful to Gov. Stitt for providing CARES Act funding to help replenish funds that the Oklahoma Food Banks have had to use to ensure we could provide nutritious food for the growing number of our neighbors in need of food assistance,” said Stacy Dykstra, CEO of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.

Since COVID-19 first came to Oklahoma, there has been a drastic increase in need from food insecure families across the state.

“With many avenues of securing donated food interrupted due to this pandemic, food banks have resorted to purchasing more food to meet the vastly increased demand. While hopeful for a quick recovery, we know the benefits of an improved economy will take longest to reach the people we serve. This funding will go a long way to help us secure the nutritious food needed for our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Lori Long, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

The two food banks have distributed 7.3 million pounds more in 2020 than during the same time frame last year. Additionally, food banks have seen a 25 to 30 percent increase in the number of Oklahomans seeking assistance.