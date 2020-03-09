6-year-old, 16-month-old girls severely injured in Custer County crash

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 6-year-old girl and a 16-month-old are girl are both in serious and critical condition after a vehicle crash in Custer County over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday, around 7:15 p.m., at the 71 exit, westbound lane of I-40.

According to a trooper’s report, a vehicle traveling westbound on the interstate’s left lane lost control and departed the roadway to the right, rolling one time and ejecting three passengers.

The three passengers, a 29-year-old man, a 6-year-old girl, and a 16-month-old girl were seriously injured. The man and 16-month-old are in critical condition, while the 6-year-old is in serious condition.

The driver was stable when taken to a hospital.

At the time of the crash, the roads were wet, the report states, adding that the cause of the crash was “driving too fast for conditions.”

