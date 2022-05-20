OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says its Street Narcotics Unit served a warrant at a house on the city’s southwest side May 13 and recovered more than 6,000 Fentanyl pills, 8 lbs. of meth, and cash.

During the search, officers found two different bags with zipper storage bags full of methamphetamine inside the home, and another pound of meth was found in the trunk of a vehicle in the driveway – totaling 8 lbs., in all.



Courtesy: Oklahoma City Police Department

Officers also located a black trash bag containing approximately 6,000 blue ‘M30’ Fentanyl pills.

Digital scales, small baggies and a black briefcase containing cash were also in the home.

Henry Estuardo Quijivix, 25, was arrested for drug trafficking and having drug proceeds.