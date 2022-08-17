CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a traffic stop led to a major drug bust in Canadian County.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Aug. 15, a deputy with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Toyota Camry on I-40 near Evans Rd. following an improper lane change.

Authorities say the driver was also traveling approximately 20 miles per hour below the speed limit. As a result, the deputy pulled the car over.

The deputy learned the driver was traveling in a rental vehicle from Phoenix to St. Louis with 29-year-old Demaury Mosea Haywood.

Officials say the deputy became suspicious after the driver and Haywood gave conflicting information about their trip.

The driver gave the deputy consent to search the vehicle, but Haywood denied consent.

At that point, the El Reno Police Department arrived at the scene with a K9 drug detector dog. The K9 signaled that drugs were present in the car.

Authorities found five plastic vacuum sealed bags containing approximately 60,000 fentanyl pills weighing 13.5 pounds.

Deputies also found a large stack of U.S. currency in the glove box.

“This is a very big seizure of fentanyl and I’m extremely pleased with my deputies’ vigilance in making sure we kept these drugs from making it to the streets. I’m also very appreciative of the professional assistance we were provided by the El Reno Police Department, and their drug detector dog,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

When the driver and passenger were arrested, Haywood claimed possession of the drugs and said the driver was unaware that he had drugs in his bags.

Haywood was taken into custody and the driver was later released with the vehicle.

Demaury Mosea Haywood, Canadian County Jail

Officials say Haywood admitted that he had traveled to Arizona with the intent to purchase the fentanyl pills.

He was arrested on a complaint of trafficking fentanyl.