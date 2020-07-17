61 cadets graduate from OHP’s 66th Academy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – 61 cadets graduated from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s 66 Academy this week.

The cadets underwent 20 weeks of intense training that included traffic and criminal law, arrest procedures, accident reconstruction, first aid and Spanish. They also received training in use of force, communication skills and de-escalation tactics, firearms, driving, criminal interdiction and physical fitness. Part of the Academy had to be conducted remotely because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Academy started with 97 cadets on February 28.

“Despite the challenges presented during this Academy and having to conduct a portion remotely, these cadets are graduating fully prepared to serve and protect our citizens on the roadways,” said OHP Chief, Colonel Brent Sugg. “We are extremely proud of them and the staff of this Academy for the way they’ve conducted themselves during uncertain times.”

This graduating class includes one female, one Black, five Hispanic, two American Indian, one Pacific Islander and one Asian trooper.

Four of the cadets have fathers who are or were troopers, and one cadet has both a father and grandfather who were OHP troopers.

The graduation ceremony was held Thursday in a closed ceremony.

Graduating cadets next enter the “break-in” phase of their training. They will ride with another trooper for thirteen (13) weeks before working the roads on their own.

Latest stories: