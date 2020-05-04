Live Now
61-year-old Tulsa man drowns while clearing debris in spillway pipe

NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Tulsa man drowned while attempting to clear debris in a spillway pipe last week, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened on Friday at a private farm pond around 8:20 p.m. north of E. 270 Road and NS 4240 Road in Nowata County.

According to an OHP report, Stephen Goforth, 61, was attempting to clear debris from beavers in a spillway pipe approximately five feet under the surface of the pond using his feet.

He was pulled under the water once the debris cleared the pipe, and was swept into the pipe and exited the other side of the dam.

His body was recovered by a relative, and he was pronounced dead by first responders around 9 p.m.

