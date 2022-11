BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a 62-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Bartlesville.

Around 6 p.m. on Nov. 14, emergency crews were called to an accident along U.S. 75 and County Road E. 2200.

Investigators say a 2017 Honda Odyssey was heading southbound on U.S. 75 when it hit 62-year-old Lawerence Woodward.

Authorities say Woodward was attempting to cross the roadway when he was hit.

Woodward was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.