62-year-old Muskogee man missing & believed to be in danger

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Muskogee Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 62-year-old man who is believed to be in danger.

Larry Bell was last seen at 10 p.m. Sunday, June 14 in the 1000 block of South 54th Street in Muskogee, according to the Silver Alert.

Bell has a proven medical or physical disability and is in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” the Silver Alert states.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and boots.

He is believed to be driving a black 2010 Chevy Silverado pickup bearing a Cherokee Nation license plate. The pickup has chrome bars along the top of its bed and a dent in the right front fender.

If you see Bell or know of his whereabouts, please call the Muskogee Police Department at (918) 683-8000.