ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says a 64-year-old Owasso man was killed in an ATV accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officials say Larry Helton was driving a 2016 Polaris Ranger down a steep dirt trail near 24272 S Keetonville Road just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday when he hit an embankment and struck multiple trees.

According to the incident report, Helton was ejected from the vehicle and thrown over 14 feet.

DPS says the ATV was equipped with a seatbelt but it was not in use.

No other information is available at this time.