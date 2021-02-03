65 and up Oklahomans without internet still waiting for COVID-19 vaccine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The technology divide is leaving some Oklahomans ages 65 and up in the dark. Even if they reach out to 2-1-1 for help, there’s no clear answer as to when or how they’ll get their vaccine.

“I wish we could get them all vaccinated today. Every one of them,” said Keith Reed, Oklahoma State Department of Health Deputy Commissioner.

Those without the technology to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment are continuing to wait.

For a month now, the Oklahoma State Department of Health has encouraged those without internet access to call 2-1-1. From there, their local county health department is supposed to contact them.

“But still, the fastest way to get an appointment is still through the state’s portal or to go through the state scheduling website,” said Molly Fleming with Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD).

Fleming says OCCHD does receive that list from 2-1-1.

“When we have appointments available, on the rare occasion that we do, we do work our way through that list and it’s separated by county,” Fleming said.

We called around to other county health departments, like Pottawatomie County, where we were met with the following recording redirecting residents back to the state’s portal:

“Thank you for calling the Pottawatomie County Health Department. If you’re calling for an appointment to receive the COVID vaccine, please go on the website vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or call 2-1-1 if you do not have internet or email. Unfortunately, we do not have a website to schedule it at this time.”

“The tech divide has been apparent from the beginning,” said Eileen Bradshaw, President and CEO of Life Senior Services.

Bradshaw says she’s been trying to help people in her community with getting appointments on the portal.

“It’s poignant to me that you’re in your 80s and you don’t have a family member or a neighbor even with an email address that can help you with this, that to me speaks to a very vulnerable person,” Bradshaw said.

Commissioner of Health Col. Lance Frye says by the end of the week 50 percent of the state’s 65 and up population should have their first dose of the vaccine.

But the state is still working on solutions to reach everyone else.

“We’re also working on different discussions about different plans to develop some strike teams to go out and try to specifically target different areas of need in the state with vaccine as well,” Frye said.

“They’re not forgotten. They weigh heavily on our minds, I can assure you that,” Reed said.

Reed says in some counties, those 2-1-1 lists of people without internet have over 1,000 people waiting.