65-year-old man drowns in Fort Gibson Lake while swimming

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 65-year-old man drowned while swimming in Fort Gibson Lake over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday, around 10 a.m. on Fort Gibson Lake near Hubert.

According to a trooper’s report, Jon R. Malek, of Broken Arrow, stopped the vessel he was operating and jumped in the water to go swimming. Malek immediately started to struggle, officials say.

A passenger attempted to throw a float cushion to Malek, but due to windy conditions, was unsuccessful.

The passenger was able to start the vessel after several attempts and drive to Malek who was face down in the water unresponsive.

The passenger jumped into the water, and held onto Malek and the vessel until a bystander was able to stop.

Latest stories: