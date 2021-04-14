65-year-old woman dies after suffering medical incident at Oklahoma County Jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials at the Oklahoma County Jail say a 65-year-old woman has died after experiencing a medical incident.

On April 13, officials say a 65-year-old female who was being housed in the suicide watch unit was observed by staff to experience a sudden drooping of her arm.

The detention officer immediately notified medical staff, who arrived and began lifesaving measures.

Paramedics arrived to take over, but the woman was pronounced dead around 9:40 p.m.

Authorities say the victim had an extensive history of both physical and mental health issues prior to entering the facility. Due to the effects of these issues, jail officials say she experienced extreme aversion to self-care and suicidal ideations.

Officials say they tried to obtain a medical release for the woman due to her declining health, but that release was denied.

The medical examiner will determine the victim’s cause of death, but foul play and suicide are not suspected.