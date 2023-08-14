Mural of Clara Luper at The Clara Luper Center for Educational Services in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Clara Luper Legacy Committee is honoring the 65th anniversary of the Oklahoma City Sit-Ins with a four-day celebration.

On August 19, 1958, Clara Luper, a local schoolteacher, started one of the first non-violent protests in America, alongside thirteen kids at Katz Drug Store in Oklahoma City.

The Clara Luper Legacy Committee is sponsoring 2023’s Freedom Fiesta to celebrate the 65th anniversary with the theme “Unity in the Community”.

The celebration includes the following events:

Thursday, August 17, 6 p.m., a gospel concert featuring the Dunjee Choir, the Ambassador Children’s Choir and other groups at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nahid Zuhdi Drive.

Friday, August 18, 6 p.m., an art experience inspired by Luper and the 1958 Sit-In movement, as well as a panel to discuss the “Freedom Story” by Sit-In participants at the Contemporary Arts Museum, 11 NW 11th St.

Saturday, August 19, 9 a.m., a reenactment of the Sit-In March will start at Frontline Church, 1104 N Robinson and end at Kaiser’s Grateful Bean Cafe, 1039 N Walker. Family members of OKC Civil Rights movement participants are encouraged to join.

Sunday, August 20, 6 p.m., the Freedom Fest Celebration Program will be hosted at Fifth Street Baptist Church, 801 NE 5th St., showcasing keynote speaker, Pastor A. Byron Coleman, Senior Pastor of Fifth Street Baptist Church.

For more information on the Clara Luper Legacy Committee, visit claraluperlegacy.com.