OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 66-year-old man has died at Skiatook Lake.

Around 3:45 p.m. on Oct. 2, emergency crews were called to Skiatook Lake on a possible drowning.

Investigators say 66-year-old Terry McGee jumped into the water from his boat to rescue a child who was drifting off.

However, McGee went under the water and did not resurface.

McGee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials did not release any information about the child.