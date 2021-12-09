66-year-old Oklahoma man accused of murdering his mother in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 66-year-old man is facing a first-degree murder charge after his 86-year-old mother was found dead in her Midwest City home Friday.

A court affidavit reveals that on the night of Dec. 3, the Midwest City Police Department was doing a welfare check on Wilma Wooten. The 86-year-old’s family was concerned because she wasn’t picking up her phone.

Karl Wooten

The affidavit said her son, Karl Wooten, was not allowing family members into the home to see her. The family also described him as being “mentally disturbed.”

Further, the family said he “has been sleeping in his vehicle in the driveway for about a year, and he does not live inside the home,” and adding that he “has just recently been allowed in the home to only watch television for short periods at a time.”

Officers detained Karl soon after they arrived, saying he had become increasingly agitated about why they were there, refusing to let them inside.

They later found his mother, Wilma, in her garage, “laying on the floor motionless in a pool of blood.” There was also “heavy blood on the walls, boxes and gardening tools next to Wilma’s body, and that her face had significant damage.”

Neighbors are shocked by the details of what happened.

“Miss Wilma was very sweet. It makes me really sad. She was a really good person, and to know that it was her own son that did it to her,” said Danae Hein, who lives across the street. “We as a neighborhood have all really been impacted by her being gone. We’re really sorry that this happened to her because she, of all people in this world, did not deserve it.”

Midwest City police say they’re still actively investigating the case and are unable to comment at this time.

Karl Wooten remains in the Oklahoma County Detention Center.