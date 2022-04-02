STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The skies will be a sight to see in Stillwater today.

The 6th Annual Oklahoma State University Flying Aggie Fly-In will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Saturday, April 2 at Stillwater Regional Airport.

There will be thrills in the sky and a good time on the ground as the event combines aircraft from the last hundred years in aviation, local and national vendors, food, airplane rides, a family atmosphere and plenty of all around fun.

“The Flying Aggies are looking forward to once again connect with our incredible Alumni, local aviation enthusiasts, and many more around the lovely town of Stillwater,” event organizers said.

The event will also showcase the newly-opened Ray and Linda Booker Flight Center at OSU.

Attendance is free and open to pilots and non-pilots, community members, friends, kids and family.