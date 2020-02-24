7-Eleven begins lottery sales, use of self-serve kiosks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - For the first time, Oklahoma City metro's largest convenience store chain is now selling lottery tickets.

7-Eleven is now the latest spot you can head to when you're feeling lucky, with groundbreaking new self-service technology.

On Monday morning, folks were hoping to get their week off to a lucky start by buying a lottery ticket from a new machine.

"It's something our customers have been asking for," said Jay Finks, Deputy Director of the Oklahoma Lottery. "It's something we're eager to bring them and it's here."

7-Eleven and its previous owners, the Brown family, have been working on this project for more than a year now.

"More sales mean more money to our beneficiary, which is Oklahoma education," Finks said.

Representatives from 7-Eleven say while some customers have concerns the new machines will slow down their morning routine, they're hoping a new sales model with the self-service kiosks will help.

"Since it is a full self-service machine, people are able to come in, grab their coffee, if they want a lottery ticket, they can hop over and get that too," said Sarah Hartman, with 7-Eleven.

If it's your lucky day, you can either scan again for another ticket or take it up to the cashier to cash up to $600. Any amount higher than that will have to be cashed at the Oklahoma Lottery's office.

How do they make sure everyone is playing legally?

"If we see someone who appears to be underage attempting to play the machine, we have the ability to turn it off from across the room," Hartman said. "But just like any other age restrictive products, when the customer comes up to cash their voucher, we check IDs."

7-Eleven is offering a limited-edition scratcher, offering the chance to win cash prizes, Big Gulps and second-chance drawings for $1,000 7-Eleven gift cards.