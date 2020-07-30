7-Eleven opening Laredo Taco Company restaurants in 10 Oklahoma City stores

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The next time you go to fill up at the gas pump, you might be able to grab a fresh taco as well.

7-Eleven announced that it will open Laredo Taco Company restaurants in more than 10 of its stores in the Oklahoma City metro area.

The first location opened this week at 5901 S.W. 8th St. in Oklahoma City.

“We have lots of exciting things planned for the Oklahoma stores that recently joined the 7-Eleven family, and Laredo Taco Company gives customers a delicious taste of what’s to come,” said 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Chris Tanco. “When we open Laredo Taco Company restaurants in select 7-Eleven locations, the lines of enthusiastic customers have been out the door! We are thrilled to offer Oklahoma customers the same great experience and delicious handmade tacos.”

Laredo Taco Company is famous for its tacos served on handmade flour tortillas that are made from scratch in on-site kitchens every day. The tacos and meals include authentic barbacoa, chorizo, carne asada, carnitas, breakfast tacos made with freshly cracked eggs, and protein-packed bowls. Each restaurant also has a salsa bar.

All restaurants are anticipated to open by early 2021.

