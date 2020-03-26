7 residents of Norman nursing home test positive for COVID-19

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials at a nursing home in Norman say they are working to contain the novel coronavirus after several residents tested positive for the virus.

Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Norman says seven additional residents in the home have tested positive for COVID-19, not including two others who died from the virus.

Officials with Care Providers Oklahoma say the residents had been symptomatic so they were already following isolation protocol.

At this point, residents who are asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms are being treated in place. Patients with severe symptoms will be taken to the hospital.

“Our goal remains the same − to prevent exposure or spread of the virus while continuing to care for the needs of all our residents. Heightened precautions remain in place to help protect residents and team members as we continue to receive guidance from and to work closely with the CDC and state and local health officials on next steps.

Our helpline remains up and running, and we encourage family members to call us with questions or concerns. We are very grateful for their understanding of the need to continue to limit visitation to only that which is medically necessary right now; and as we have been doing, we will continue to help facilitate calls and electronic communications with loved ones. We are so grateful to each of them for the love, support and encouragement they have shown our team in so many ways.

Finally, we want to ask for the public’s continued support, for their help in ending the spread of this virus by staying safe at home, and especially for their prayers for our residents, team members and their families. We are especially grateful to the medical team at the hospital, as well as to our own team members and to all care providers and support staff who are on the front line of the war against this pandemic. They are the true heroes right now.” Theresa Green, spokesperson for Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy

Care Providers Oklahoma is asking the public to send notes of encouragement and support to healthcare workers and residents of nursing homes near them.

“A kind word means the world to those who can’t stay home because others need the care they provide,” said Steven Buck, president and CEO of Care Providers Oklahoma.