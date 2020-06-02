7-year-old boy dies from injuries after crash in McCurtain County

HOCHATOWN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a 7-year-old Texas boy.
Around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an accident along U.S. 259, just south of Stevens Gap Rd. in Hochatown.
Investigators say a 2017 Honda Odyssey van was stopped along U.S. 259, waiting to make a left turn, when it was rear-ended by a 1993 Dodge pickup truck.
Officials say that while the drivers of both vehicles were uninjured, several children in the van were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Sadly, a 7-year-old boy died from head and internal injuries.
Authorities say the cause of the crash is under investigation.