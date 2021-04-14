7-year-old shot while playing at Oklahoma City park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 7-year-old is recovering after being shot while playing at an Oklahoma City park.

The child told police he was playing tag near the swings when he was shot.

“In any case of a shooting, anywhere, we obviously want to speak to anyone who sees anything but in this particular case, we have a victim who really can’t speak for themselves,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The 7-year-old’s day at the park turned dangerous quickly.

A child was shot at a park at NE 27th and Prospect.

The mother of the victim, who police aren’t identifying, says she and her little boy were at Phillips Park near N.E. 27th and Prospect on Tuesday evening with another adult relative.

“The mother stepped away to go to a store and when she came back, that’s when she saw her child had been shot,” Morgan said.

According to police, the young boy had wounds on both legs.

“They packed the child up, took him to a local hospital and that’s where officers responded,” said Morgan.

Doctors say it appears a bullet hit both legs.

Thankfully, the child is expected to recover.

The Oklahoma City park where a child was shot.

KFOR talked to neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera but were alarmed and very concerned about their little loved ones who live in the area.

Police hope to ease those fears by finding out what happened and why.

“The child was with another adult. I’m sure that officers interviewed that other adult but I don’t know exactly, again, what happened and right now we have very little information,” said Morgan.

The shooting happened sometime around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

If you have any information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.