CUSHING, Ok (KFOR) — Many Oklahomans are still trying to recover from Saturday’s severe storms. The winds topping 100 miles an hour at times throughout the state. A family in Cushing is one of just thousands across out state impacted. That night, a giant tree toppled under the wind and crushed part of their home.

The homeowner says it could have been worse, but he’s worried he won’t be able to make repairs in time before another storm hits.

“We had been sleeping for most of the evening and then just woke to this awful crash,” said Liam Byrd, an interlibrary technician at OSU.

That crash came from a 70 foot tall sycamore tree that once towered the front yard.

“Like a gigantic baseball bat crashing down on metal is probably how I describe it,” said Byrd.

Carport damage from high winds, Courtesy: KFOR

His metal carport is now crumpled. His car underneath at the time. When Byrd walked outside, he was shocked to see his car somehow miraculously untouched. Though his roof, sustained damage.

“It could have crashed into our living room,” said Byrd.

The tree missed the main part of the house and everyone inside, by a couple feet.

“It could have hurt my animals, my girlfriend. It just… It could have been a whole lot more awful,” said Byrd.

Liam is a proud Oklahoma State Alum who now works at the university library.

“We facilitate borrowing books from other universities and other libraries,” said Byrd.

Now, he is worried that he won’t be able to get the mess cleaned up between his job and mounting medical bills before another storm hits.

“It was it was an experience. Pretty terrifying one, to say the least,” said Byrd.

If you would like to contact Liam to help clean up the area or visit the go fund me page he set up, visit this website.



