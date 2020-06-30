Live Now
70-year-old Edmond man drowns in Lake Murray

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond man drowned in Lake Murray on Sunday.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified the man as 70-year-old Allan G. Travis.

Travis was swimming in the lake and attempted to swim back to his vessel, but high winds kept causing the vessel to drift further and further away. Travis went underwater at approximately 4:50 p.m. and did not resurface, according to a Highway Patrol news release.

Marine Enforcement and the Highway Patrol Dive Team recovered Travis’ body.

Travis was not using a flotation device, the news release states.

