71-year-old man accused of robbing metro Family Dollar while armed with a knife

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 71-year-old man is accused of robbing a Family Dollar store while brandishing a knife.

Leo Williams was arrested on suspicion of robbery with a firearm, robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Oklahoma County Detention Center booking information.

Williams is accused of robbing the Family Dollar near Northwest 23rd and Harvey on Thursday afternoon.

He allegedly walked into the store and took $84-worth of Newport menthol cigarettes. Employees confronted him and he allegedly pulled out a knife.

An officer who was nearby arrested Williams, who allegedly still had the knife in his hand.

His combined bond for the three complaints he was arrested on is set at $225,000.

