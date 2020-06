PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Department of Public Safety say a 71-year-old man from McAlester has died following a drowning incident at a pond.

According to the report, Charles Branson was operating a lawn mower around the edge of a pond and was found lying in the waters edge.

Branson was pronounced dead by Pafford EMS.

Authorities do not know the exact events that led to Branson’s drowning.