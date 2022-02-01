OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers say a 72-year-old Ohio man has died following a crash in Ottawa County.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along I-44, about 10 miles east of Miami.

Investigators say a 2011 Chevy, driven by 72-year-old William Arthrell, was heading eastbound on I-44 when Arthrell made an illegal turn through an opening in the barrier wall.

Officials say he pulled into the path of a 2016 Volvo truck.

Sadly, Arthrell was pronounced dead at the scene.