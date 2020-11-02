73 Oklahomans injured during ice storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In addition to many Oklahomans being left without power, officials say dozens of people were injured as a result of the freezing precipitation.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health and area hospitals say they have linked 73 injuries to Monday’s ice storm.

Officials say 14 people were injured by either being cut or hit by ice and trees. In all, 30 other patients suffered from slips and falls while 18 others were in a car wreck.

So far, health professionals say they have seen 11 people with carbon monoxide poisoning.

