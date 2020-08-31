73 years later: Oklahoma WWII veteran presented Victory Medal

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A World War II veteran from Oklahoma has finally received the recognition he deserves.

Jerry McCreery enlisted in the Navy in January of 1946 at the age of 17 and served on the USS Shangri La.

McCreery served in the Pacific front, where he and his unit were integral to the stability of the region. He finished his service in 1947 and was discharged from the Navy as a Fireman Second.

He was supposed to be awarded the WWII Victory Medal, but he never actually received it.

The victory medal was established by Congress in 1945 and was awarded to any member of the United States military who served on active duty or as a reservist between Dec. 7, 1941 and Dec. 31, 1946.

Through outreach efforts, Congresswoman Kendra Horn learned that McCreery didn’t receive his Victory Medal. She worked with the Department of the Navy to present it to him during a special ceremony.

Jerry McCreery listening to the National Anthem during parade

On Sunday, organizers held a parade that included posting of the colors by the Putnam City High School JROTC. In addition to being presented the medal by Rep. Horn, the City of Edmond declared August 30th “Jerry McCreery Day.”

“It was an incredible honor to present Mr. McCreery with his World War II Victory Medal.” said Congresswoman Horn. “We owe Mr. McCreery and our World War II veterans a debt that cannot fully be repaid for their service to our nation. I’m proud that we were able to ensure Mr. McCreery received his long-overdue Victory Medal. I’m grateful for the Department of the Navy, the City of Edmond, the American Legion Department of Oklahoma, the Edmond American Legion, and the Putnam City High School JROTC for making today’s presentation and celebration possible.”

Jerry McCreery being presented the Victory Medal

