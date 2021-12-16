74-year-old Oklahoma woman allegedly attacked by stranger while letting dog outside

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A northwest Oklahoma City woman was allegedly attacked in her own home near N. County Line and Wilshire after she says a stranger came in through her back door on Wednesday morning. The victim’s family is now concerned for her safety.

The woman’s son tells us he came over to check on his mom like he does every day and found her with half her face covered in blood. That’s when he called police.

“She told officers that around 2 am that morning that she got up to let her little chihuahua out to go to the bathroom,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Oklahoma City police say things took a turn after that.

When the 74-year-old woman let her dog back in–

“At some point, when she’s letting the dog back in, she sees somebody standing at her back door. The next thing she remembers is she was being woken up by her son. She was unconscious on the floor,” Knight said.

Police say the woman was allegedly struck in the head by an intruder.

We spoke with her son, who contacted police. He didn’t want to be shown on camera but says he checks on his mom every day. When he came to see her Wednesday evening, he found one side of her face covered in blood.

“She had some sort of laceration to her head that had caused some bleeding there on the floor where she was lying,” Knight said.

That son now concerned to leave his mom by herself.

“It does not appear there was any forced entry into the home. Nothing appears to have been taken at this point. So, it’s a very strange story, very strange to work,” Knight said. “She had apparently been out for some time. And because the attack allegedly happened at 2 am, the call to police happened about 4 pm. So, about 14 hours later.”

Her son also says this isn’t the first time this has happened. Another police report was filed earlier this year after he says his mom was struck in the face when she answered her front door. They installed a security camera after that.

So far, a detailed suspect description has not been released. If you have any information, contact crime stoppers at 405-235-7300.