74-year-old woman files amended lawsuit against Oklahoma City Police claiming officers broke her arm during warrant service for son

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 74-year-old woman is suing the Oklahoma City Police Department and three officers after she claims they broke her arm while serving a warrant for her son at her home back in August.

“It really did something to me mentally, physically,” 74-year-old Ruby Jones said on Tuesday.

Jones is talking about what was captured on body camera video released by Oklahoma City Police back in February.

Officers were responding to Jones’ home to serve a warrant for her son, 43-year-old Chauncey Jones, who they believed has made a bomb threat to a healthcare facility in NE OKC.

“I live here with him,” Ruby told the officers.

“Okay you get back,” an officer said.

“No if y’all going to shoot — what is your name?” Ruby continued to try to speak with the officers in a front room of the home.

Ruby was then detained by the officers.

“You can walk. Get to the car,” an officer said.

“I can’t my arms hurt,” Ruby replied.

“Can I put her in the back of your car. You probably got better AC than I do,” an officer said, once outside.

“My arm is all messed up,” Ruby said.

Ruby claims the officers broke her arm.

Her attorneys filed a lawsuit against the city of Oklahoma City, and three officers, Dan Bradley, Ryan Staggs and James Ray, back in March, filing an amended version on Tuesday.

“We demand accountability, not only from the civil courts, but we want these officers terminated,” Damario Solomon-Simmons, Ruby’s attorney, said on Tuesday.

Solomon-Simmons also told KFOR they still have not received a copy of the police report or the warrant after filing an open records request.

Officials with the OKCPD are not commenting right now, due to the pending suit.

However, back in February, officials said in a statement, “Corrective action to include discipline and training has been taken to ensure that future calls like this one are handled in a more appropriate manner.”

“At my age, and what they did to me, if I was even young, that was terrible,” Ruby said.

Chauncey Jones has one prior conviction from 2008 for assault and battery.