OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dozens of abandoned dogs will find new homes with families over a thousand miles away.

Fetch-Fido-A-Flight will use transport aircraft to fly 75 animals from Oklahoma City to shelters in Salem, Oregon.

Organizers say the animals will move from overcrowded shelters in Oklahoma to Oregon, where they will be adopted quickly.

The flight is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 24.

This will be the 32nd flight for the organization. In all, they have saved 2,850 animals since the flights began in 2016.