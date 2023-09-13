CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular tech school is faced with a dilemma. They’ve had to turn away hundreds of students due to a lack of space. Leaders said a $75 million bond package would have addressed it, but it failed on Tuesday night by just 48 votes.

The Canadian Valley Technology Center had to turn away around 600 students this semester because there is not enough room. The school is unable to meet the need after the vote did not pass.

The school says programs will continue, but they will not be able to grow or expand like they planned. And unfortunately, more students will be turned away.

“It’s disappointing but it doesn’t change our mission,” said Superintendent Dr. Gayla Lutts, Ed.D at Canadian Valley Technology Center.

New reaction from Canadian Valley Technology Center’s superintendent after voters turned down a $75 million bond.

The money would’ve gone to programs, educators and facilities.

School leaders said expansion was needed as they had to turn away half of the students who applied due to a lack of space.

“It’s definitely a concern. It kind of puts us back at the drawing board about what are our plans and how do we create place for additional students,” said Lutts.

Without the bond, officials say they won’t be able to add programs, facilities won’t get the appropriate updates, and they won’t be able to keep up with the demand of students who want to go there.

“Every year it grows because the population in the area is growing so the demand for those programs is greater. And our business and industry around here is also growing and so obviously the demand for the work force is greater,” said Lutts.

Lutts said this will not only affect students. There were plans for surrounding law enforcement agencies that were going to use the much-needed space.

They were planning on adding a new Public Safety Training Center that was going to include new classrooms and training opportunities.

“One of the biggest things is the building but in addition to the building, we were looking at potentially a driving track, and some other training sites that would allow us to do things not only for the police department and fire department, but for the local community,” said Theresa Bunn, Basic Peach Officer Certification Program coordinator.

Nearly $50 million of the $75 million bond would have gone to expanding the Basic Peach Officer Certification Program. Those plans are now on hold.

“Our program has less than 12 people in it right now and we could have up to 24 and that’s just more officers on the streets locally here… It’s going to be harder to meet that requirement but we’ll find ways to get it done. It would be a lot more convenient and provide opportunities for the community if we could have that here but were going to push through and do what we need to do to get these people qualified because these are the individuals that will serve here in our community and we just want to make sure we’ve got the best and most qualified people,” said Bunn.

The reason the school cannot accept more students is because of the capacity and limits that are set by the state for safety regulations. The bond would add enough space for them to be able to accept more students.