75-year-old man in the hospital after being attacked after accident

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 75-year-old man is still in the hospital after he was brutally beaten following an accident where two dirt bike riders crashed into his van in Midwest City.

Police say a convoy of dirt bikes and ATVs ran a red light, causing two of the bikes to hit a vehicle driven by Robert Baker.

“One of the parties in the convoy approached the victim while he was in the driver’s seat and punched him several times in the face,” Major Robert Cornelison, with the Midwest City Police Department, told KFOR. “Then the passenger exited the vehicle and stopped him.”

Robert Baker’s younger brother, David, says Baker called him from a hospital room before undergoing surgery.

David says he couldn’t believe it when his brother told him what happened.

“I don’t understand why anybody brings bodily harm or kills somebody else. Who gives you the right to take someone else’s right?” David said.

Authorities say they were already responding to the scene after receiving calls of ATVs and dirt bikes driving recklessly. Before they could get there, the two bikes had already hit the van.

Witnesses told police that Baker was hit at least twice in the driver’s seat, then a few more times before the attacker stopped.

David says his brother is still in the hospital recovering after having surgery to remove fluid from his brain.

“It was extremely tough to see all the bruises on his face and see him in pain laying there,” David said. “Looking at his face, knowing somebody hit him extremely hard. Hard enough to have to drain fluid off of his brain. That’s an overreaction.”

However, officials say it wasn’t one of the dirt bikers involved in the accident who assaulted Baker.

Investigators say it was one of their brothers who was still on scene when police arrived.

The alleged suspect was originally ticketed for assault and battery. Once police realized how badly Baker was injured, the complaint was upgraded to aggravated assault and battery and maiming.

“It’s very simple. I think 99% of the people in the world are good, but that other 1% can mess it up.” David said. “There are a lot of people that when something happens, they overreact. I don’t know how you can prevent that.”