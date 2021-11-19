75-year-old Moore man dies in crash on Turner Turnpike

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man from Moore, Okla., died in a vehicle crash on Turner Turnpike on Friday afternoon.

Norman Drake Jr., 75, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Turner Turnpike eastbound at mile marker 161, three miles east of Wellston, Okla., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Drake was driving a 1951 Chevy pickup east on the turnpike when at approximately 4:41 p.m. he went off the right side of the road and hit a barb wire fence. The pickup then struck a dirt embankment before coming to rest in a ravine, according to OHP.

Drake was pinned in the pickup for three hours. Wellston firefighters extricated his body using the jaws of life.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.