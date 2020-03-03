79-year-old Broken Arrow woman dies days after Washington Co. crash

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAMONA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety say a 79-year-old Broken Arrow woman has died from injuries she sustained in a crash last Wednesday.

According to the report, Judith Forehand was a passenger in a car that failed to yield when crossing US Hwy 75. The driver of the second car was injured, but the driver of Forehand’s vehicle was not.

The incident occurred south of Ramona in Washington County on February 26 just before 9:30 p.m.

Officials say Forehand died March 3 just after 11 a.m. from her injuries.

She was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the accident, troopers say.

