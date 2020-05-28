79-year-old Missouri woman dies days after crash

PICHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a 79-year-old woman has died from injuries she sustained in an accident near Picher, Okla.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper’s report, emergency crews were called to U.S. 69, about one mile south of Picher on May 18.

Investigators say a 2012 Acura TLX was heading westbound on County Road E. 40, when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign and entered U.S. 69.

At that point, the Acura collided with a 2005 Chevy 1500 truck.

The truck left the roadway and rolled before coming to rest on its top. The 19-year-old driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital, but was treated and released.

Sadly, a passenger in the Acura, 79-year-old Laverne Treece, died from her injuries nearly two weeks after the crash.

The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital for internal and leg injuries.