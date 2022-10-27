BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – Eight people have been found dead in a house fire in Broken Arrow around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

According to the Broken Arrow Police Department, the incident happened at a home in the 400 block of S Hickory Ave in Broken Arrow.

BAPD says the incident is being investigated as homicides. Police say the scene was complicated as the house was difficult to investigate due to the extent of the damage.

Police do not currently believe there is an immediate threat to the public.

Broken Arrow Police Department is holding a joint press conference tomorrow at the Public Safety Complex to discuss more information. The time of the conference is to be determined.

The investigation is ongoing.