TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Hall of Fame is welcoming eight inductees on Thursday, November 17.
The 2022 Class is to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Thursday at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The 2022 inductees include:
- Sue Anne Arnall
- Bob Blackburn
- Chet Cadieux
- Patty Gasso
- Roger Hardesty
- Joy Harjo
- Pamela McCauley
- Leon Russell
The ceremony will be hosted by Masters of Ceremonies and Oklahoma Hall of Fame members Becky Dixon and J.C. Watts Jr. The event will include the presentation of each Honoree and his/her acceptance remarks.
For more information, visit the Oklahoma Hall of Fame website.