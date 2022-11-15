TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Hall of Fame is welcoming eight inductees on Thursday, November 17.

The 2022 Class is to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Thursday at the Cox Business Convention Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The 2022 inductees include:

Sue Anne Arnall

Bob Blackburn

Chet Cadieux

Patty Gasso

Roger Hardesty

Joy Harjo

Pamela McCauley

Leon Russell

Sue Anne Arnall. Image courtesy Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

Bob Blackburn. Image courtesy Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

Chet Cadieux. Image courtesy Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

Patty Gasso. Image courtesy Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

Roger Hardesty. Image courtesy Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

Joy Harjo. Image courtesy Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

Pamela McCauley. Image courtesy Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

Leon Russell. Image courtesy Oklahoma Hall of Fame.

The ceremony will be hosted by Masters of Ceremonies and Oklahoma Hall of Fame members Becky Dixon and J.C. Watts Jr. The event will include the presentation of each Honoree and his/her acceptance remarks.

For more information, visit the Oklahoma Hall of Fame website.