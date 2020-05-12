8 years after woman murdered while working, Tulsa police announce arrest in case

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – More than eight years after a convenience store clerk was shot and killed while working, just days before Christmas, Tulsa police say an arrest has been made in the case.

On December 22, 2011, just after 11 p.m., Peggy Gaytan and was shot and killed while working at a Shell gas station.

Investigators say her murder was the result of a failed robbery attempt, adding that the shooter didn’t get any money.

Chief Wendell Franklin of the Tulsa Police Department says investigators reviewed surveillance video that showed two people entering the store and then running from it a short time later.

At the time, no arrests were made, and several years passed with the suspects still on the run.

Franklin says investigators pursued the suspects for years relentlessly, including with agencies out of state.

“As time goes, cases break,” said Franklin. “You hit walls.”

However, on Monday, Tulsa police announced an arrest made in connection to Gaytan’s murder.

Patrick Hamstard was arrested, with Franklin stating it is believed Hamstard was involved in the homicide.

The other suspect believed to be involved is now deceased.

Franklin says the arrest brings much-needed closure to Gaytan’s family.