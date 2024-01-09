OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An officer found “Christmas wrapped packages” full of drugs during a traffic stop on December 23, 2023.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, an officer working with the Criminal Interdiction Team of Central Oklahoma stopped a speeding car near I-40 and Peebly Road on Sunday, Dec 23.

Upon further investigation, the officer found wrapped boxes with 38 lbs. of cocaine and 42 lbs. of methamphetamine inside.

Officials say the driver, 56-year-old John Moore Jr., was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on complaints of aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs and use of a fire arm while committing a felony.