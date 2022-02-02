OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Around 8,000 OG&E customers are without power Wednesday night, and most of the outages are in the Oklahoma City metro area.

A single, large outage caused more than 6,000 customers in the OKC metro to lose power, according to OG&E officials.

“Restoring power requires significant equipment repair and additional crews have been deployed to resolve this issue and to safely restore power as soon as possible,” OG&E officials said.

Galloping lines caused many of the outages Wednesday night.

“The combination of ice and high wind gusts in certain patterns can cause wires to move up and down in an oscillating motion known as galloping, which can cause issues for electrical equipment and power lines,” OG&E officials said.

Community members are asked to stay away from downed power lines. Downed lines can be reported to OG&E by calling 800-522-6870.

A winter storm brought heavy snowfall throughout much of Oklahoma Wednesday evening. Snow will continue into Thursday.

OG&E mobilized 4,000 restoration and support personnel in response to power outages.

“Crews will continue working through the night and tomorrow to restore power as quickly and safely as possible as outages occur,” officials said.

Call OG&E’s customer service department at 800-522-6870 to report or check on an outage.