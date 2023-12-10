A man from Garfield County died Sunday afternoon after his vehicle rolled over him in reverse and killed him according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man from Garfield County died Sunday afternoon after his vehicle rolled over him in reverse and killed him according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

| MORE LOCAL NEWS > Deadly plane crash in Oklahoma City >

Officials said that 82-year-old James Henke had pulled up to the home in Hunter around 2 p.m. and put the 2003 Ford F250 in what he thought was park but was reverse instead.

As the truck began to roll backward officials said he attempted to gain control of the vehicle but fell and it ran him over.

According to the report released Sunday Henke was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

| MORE LOCAL NEWS > Photographer, psychic medium delivers family prints after a visit from KFOR >

The cause of the incident has been listed as mechanical defect per the report.