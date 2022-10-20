BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators say an 82-year-old Illinois man had died in a Beckham County crash.

Around 6 p.m. on Oct. 19, emergency crews were called to a crash along I-40, near Sayre.

Authorities say 82-year-old Clarence Mason, Sr., from Peoria, Illinois, was driving a 2001 Cadillac Eldorado westbound on I-40.

At some point, he hit the cable barrier and entered the eastbound lanes of traffic, hitting a semi-truck.

The Cadillac then departed the roadway again to the right and hit the cable barrier, coming to rest in the center median.

Mason was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.