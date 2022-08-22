JACKSON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say an 82-year-old Oklahoma woman was killed in a crash with a wrong-way driver.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Aug. 20, emergency crews were called to a wreck on U.S. Hwy 283 in Jackson County.

Investigators say a 2004 Buick Le Sabre was heading southbound on U.S. Hwy 283 but was driving in the northbound lane.

As a result, the vehicle collided with a 2015 Nissan Versa, driven by 82-year-old Doris Kennedy.

Kennedy was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The 71-year-old driver of the Buick Le Sabre was rushed to OU Medical Center in fair condition.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.